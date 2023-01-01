We have been made aware of a scam site, neworlandous.com, using the Orlando Outfitters name, logo, products and text. It is set up to look like a discount site with some of the prices literally too good to be true. This site is NOT owned by us and is breaking all kinds of copyright laws and may very well steal your money and your credit card information if you try to do business with them. We are working to get it taken down, which may prove difficult since it is likely run from and hosted outside of the United States.