We have been made aware of a scam site, neworlandous.com, using the Orlando Outfitters name, logo, products and text. It is set up to look like a discount site with some of the prices literally too good to be true. This site is NOT owned by us and is breaking all kinds of copyright laws and may very well steal your money and your credit card information if you try to do business with them. We are working to get it taken down, which may prove difficult since it is likely run from and hosted outside of the United States.
We have a thing for fish. Redfish, tarpon, bass, bluegill, trout, it doesn't really matter. We love being on the water. We also love being at the shop helping others who share our appreciation for fish and the places they live. Whether you are a seasoned fly angler or new to the sport you will find our shop to be comfortable and inviting. We have the gear, information, and instruction you need to get out on the water and catch some fish. We work hard to provide the same atmosphere on this website so you can spend less time shopping and more time on the water.